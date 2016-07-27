Tornado Wallace Shares New Video

Tornado Wallace's debut album, titled Lonely Planet, is now available on Gerd Janson's Running Back.
Having released on ESP Institute, Beats in Space and Music From Memory's sister label Second Circle, Tornado Wallace's discography to date merges a functionality with a musical playfulness. Lonely Planet, however—the accumulation of about four years of work, with tracks written in Berlin and Melbourne—sees the Australian expat leave the dancefloor behind in order to create something a little different.
With the LP already on the shelves, Tornado Wallace has now shared a video for "Today" feat. Sui Zhen, which is now streamable in full above.
Video credits:
Directed & Produced by Antuong Nguyen
Starring: Sui Zhen, Tornado Wallace, Rowan Mason, James Tom, Alec Reade
DOP: Michael Hurren
Edit: Antuong Nguyen
Costume Design & Art Department: Adam Wood
Hair & Makeup: Helen Nguyen & Larissa Boyd
Art Direction: Antuong Nguyen
Camera Assistant: Jordan Kaye
Production Assistant: Alec Reade
Text Design: Sam Chisholm
Japanese Translation: Ai Yamamoto
Rotoscoping: Jason James
Colour Grade: Nicholas Hower
Behind-The-Scenes Photography: Jordan Kaye
Management: Waving At Trains
Label: Running Back
Many thanks: Tornado Wallace, James Ware, Glen Goetze, Pageant, Punting on the Lake, The Mercat, Atticus Media