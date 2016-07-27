Tornado Wallace Shares New Video

Tornado Wallace's debut album, titled Lonely Planet, is now available on Gerd Janson's Running Back.

Having released on ESP Institute, Beats in Space and Music From Memory's sister label Second Circle, Tornado Wallace's discography to date merges a functionality with a musical playfulness. Lonely Planet, however—the accumulation of about four years of work, with tracks written in Berlin and Melbourne—sees the Australian expat leave the dancefloor behind in order to create something a little different.

With the LP already on the shelves, Tornado Wallace has now shared a video for "Today" feat. Sui Zhen, which is now streamable in full above.

Video credits:

Directed & Produced by Antuong Nguyen

Starring: Sui Zhen, Tornado Wallace, Rowan Mason, James Tom, Alec Reade

DOP: Michael Hurren

Edit: Antuong Nguyen

Costume Design & Art Department: Adam Wood

Hair & Makeup: Helen Nguyen & Larissa Boyd

Art Direction: Antuong Nguyen

Camera Assistant: Jordan Kaye

Production Assistant: Alec Reade

Text Design: Sam Chisholm

Japanese Translation: Ai Yamamoto

Rotoscoping: Jason James

Colour Grade: Nicholas Hower

Behind-The-Scenes Photography: Jordan Kaye

Management: Waving At Trains

Label: Running Back

Many thanks: Tornado Wallace, James Ware, Glen Goetze, Pageant, Punting on the Lake, The Mercat, Atticus Media