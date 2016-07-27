Varg Returns to Northern Electronics

Varg has a new album on the way.

Swedish musician Jonas Rönnberg (a.k.a. Varg) is soon to release his fifth full-length on the label he runs alongside Abdulla Rashim, Northern Electronics. Nordic Flora Series Pt. 3: Gore-Tex City follows hot on the heels of two other chapters, the first of which dropped last November. The upcoming 12-track album features a diverse array of collaborators, including Yung Lean, Alessandro Cortini, Drew McDowel and Chloe Wise amongst others.

Nordic Flora Series Pt. 3: Gore-Tex City is set to drop on March 27. Check out the video for album opener "Champagne Ceremonies" below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Champagne Ceremonies

A2. Yamanote Line (原宿)

A3. Platforms Surrounded By Fences (EU)

A4. Forever 21 / Valium (feat. Chloe Wise)

B1. Red Line (114 Östermalmstorg - 127 Vårberg) (feat. Matti Bye, Christian Augustin & Henrik Söderström)

B2. I Hope You Are Still There (新宿御苑)

B3. Blue Line (112 Rådhuset) (feat. AnnaMelina)

C1. Fonus (feat. Drew McDowall & Alessandro Cortini)

C2. Snake City / Maserati Music

C3. Red Line II (127 Sätra C) 4 (feat. Yung Lean )

D1. Euros & Euros & Euros (EBG) (feat. F. Valentin & Chloe Wise)

D2. Gore-Tex シティ

D3. Stockholm City (Drottninggatan, Sergels Torg)