Warp Announces Children Of Alice Album

Warp Records will release a new album from Children Of Alice.

Children Of Alice is a project by James Cargill and Roj Stevens, both of Broadcast fame, along with Ghost Box co-founder Julian House. The band's name is a tribute to the late Trish Keenan (the frontwoman of Broadcast, who passed away in 2011), referencing her love for Alice in Wonderland.

The self-titled album, which is set for release next month, is made up of four tracks that were originally put out via a series of limited editions on Folklore Tapes. According to Warp, the release combines "a narrative of library rooted psychedelia with a strong soundtrack feel that perfectly fits and continues the lineage of the three members' individual projects."

Children Of Alice will be released on February 24. Pre-order it and check out snippets at Bleep.

Tracklisting:

01. The Harbinger Of Spring

02. Rite Of The Maypole - An Unruly Procession

03. Invocation Of A Midsummer Reverie

04. The Liminal Space