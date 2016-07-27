Watch a Tutorial on Using Link in Ableton Live

In Point Blank's latest tutorial video, course developer and Ableton-certified trainer Freddy Frogs gives a breakdown of Ableton Link.

Link has revolutionised performance within Ableton, with Freddy going as far as comparing it to the introduction of MIDI in 1982. Prior to Link, it was difficult to sync multiple pieces of hardware, software, or live instruments. When using Link in Live, these problems are a thing of the past, with the software enabling natural interactions between musicians allowing for much more flexibility and control when performing.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.