Watch the latest Masterclass from Point Blank

Last year, Point Blank filmed producer, DJ, and Point Blank graduate Sanaya Ardershir (a.k.a Sandunes) for an Ableton Live track masterclass in Pune, India.

In the masterclass, Ardershir gives insight into her creative process with a deconstruction of "Crystal Pink," the single from her latest album, Downstream. Ardershir runs through her conceptual, creative, and technical approach to putting tracks together, as well as covering sound design, arrangement, mixing, mastering, hardware, plugins, and how they all apply to her working process.

You can watch the masterclass in full via the video below, with more on Point Blank and its course here.