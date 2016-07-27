A Club Called Rhonda Returns with Subb-an, Project Pablo

A Club Called Rhonda, the veteran Los Angeles-based party series known for hosting top electronic artists in a sexually open-minded atmosphere, will return on Friday for a special event in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The large-scale Rhondavous event, which organizers are calling 'A Lover's Ball,' will again take place at UNION in Central LA and will feature 15 DJ's across 4 different rooms throughout the night. Highlights of the lineup include Dutch DJ-producer and Rhonda favorite Tom Trago as well as the Montreal-based deep house specialist Project Pablo. Cold Tonic contributor Krystal Klear and UK-based Subb-an are also on the list of artists set to perform.

You can view the full lineup for Rhondavous: A Lover's Ball below. For more information and tickets to the party, click here.