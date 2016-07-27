Abdulla Rashim and Varg Team Up for New Ulwhednar Album

A new Ulwhednar album is on the way.

Modern Silver will be Jonas Rönnberg (a.k.a. Varg) and Abdulla Rashim's fifth album together as Ulwhednar. The Swedish duo first collaborated under the alias back in 2013, with one of the earliest releases on Rashim's Northern Electronics imprint. Modern Silver looks set to continue pushing the sound of those previous releases (two of which dropped on cassette), featuring elements of techno, ambient and drone.

The announcement arrives not long after news of Varg's next solo album, Nordic Flora Series Pt. 3: Gore-Tex City, which is set to arrive in March.

Modern Silver will be released February 14. Pre-order it at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

01. 1000 Pills

02. Nettuno Marina

03. Aitik

04. IBAB Y1

05. Modern Silver

06. Cardinal Red

07. LKAB

08. Ports Of Narvik