AIAIAI Launches TMA-2 Discovery

As part of its innovative TMA-2 Modular Headphone System, Danish audio company AIAIAI has launched TMA-2 Discovery, an interactive music-driven feature powered by Spotify and Moodagent that guides users to a headphone configuration that matches their individual music profile.

The modularity aspect of the TMA-2 means you can create your own unique, personalized AIAIAI product that is specific to your needs. But how do you decide on your favorite modular headphone set, when you have the option to choose between more than 1000 different configurations?

“All of that choice can be overwhelming unless you know exactly what you’re looking for already. What if your taste in music—and the data from that—could help you narrow it down and decide on the perfect headphones for you?” says AIAIAI CEO, Frederik Jorgensen.

The feature is based on data from Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist—a weekly roundup of recommended songs chosen for you, tailored to your tastes, and based on your listening habits. Moodagent analyses each individual playlist to reveal detailed track data and characteristics. Customers then have the opportunity to explore their weekly music list, to learn more about the genres, moods and the tempo of the selected songs; before being presented with a headphone configuration that matches their individual music profile.

In order to try it out, you can visit the test page here—though you’ll need to have a Spotify account and follow your Discover Weekly.