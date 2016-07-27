Alba Drops New Single; Hear it Now

Today, Alba—the duo made up of Sydney-based producers Sam Weston and Cop Envy—release their latest single, "Walk to 159."

The new single follows "So Easily," the duo's collaboration with Melbourne's Oscar Key Sung that was released on Plastic World earlier this year backed by a remix from Dreems. "Walk to 159" is a propulsive, groove-led ode to the duo's Woolloomooloo-based studio, as they explain:

"'Walk To 159' serves as our ode to the studio (clubhouse / private swimming pool / urban utopia) in the depths of Woolloomooloo, where we have spent a worrying amount of time over the last couple of years. The track was one of a bunch that we were trading back and forth while Sam was on his desert sabbatical earlier in the year. Like a lot of our music, it went through many iterations before reaching its final form once we were back in the same room at 159."

