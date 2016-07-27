Alignment 'Rubble'

Since its inception in 2014, voxnox records has released a steady stream of highly focused techno weapons from artists such as, among many others, Blitzkrieg, VNDT, Atomic Moog, Tim Tonik, Verschwender, and Brothers Black.

The latest release to land on the label is a dark four-track EP from Alignment. Titled Spectral, the EP is already causing major waves in the techno scene, picking up support from some of the genre's biggest names, including Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Laurent Garnier, Richie Hawtin, Joseph Capriati, SLAM, Cleric, and Abstract Division. As you can most likely infer from those names, the EP is filled with deep, dark, driving techno, rolling grooves fit for the shadowy recesses of the dancefloor.

Spectral drops on February 14, and in the meantime, you can grab bonus cut "Rubble" via WeTransfer below.

Rubble