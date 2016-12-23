Alland Byallo Drops EP on 22 Digit; Hear a Track Now

22 Digit Records' first release of 2017 comes from Alland Byallo.

Following releases on Rawax, Third Ear Recordings, and Housewax, Night Falls falls in line with Byallo's dark and brooding production style with two groove-led originals—one of which, "End of Days," features vocals from Mz Sunday Luv—and a remix from label boss William Welt. On the two originals, Byallo utilizes jazz-like percussion, deep and moody synth lines, and rolling low ends to great effect, with Welt's remix a more hard-hitting techno outing.

You can pick up Night Falls here, with "Night Falls On My Back" streaming in full via the player below.