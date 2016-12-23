And.rea Next Up on LowMoneyMusicLove

And.rea has a new EP on the way.

Andrea La Pietra (a.k.a. And.rea) will release his sophomore EP on LowMoneyMusicLove, following his debut with Melliflow in the latter half of last year. The young Italian's forthcoming release follows on from other recent contributions to the imprint by the likes of Planet JM, Fym, S-Max, and Tar 1337. According to the label, we can expect four cuts of "dreamy and bleepy technoid tracks in '90s breaks sound."

Less Talking More Walking will be released March 5. Pre-order it at Deejay.de.