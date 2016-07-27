Anthony Parasole LP Up Next on Dekmantel

Dekmantel will release the debut album of Anthony Parasole on their UFO series.

‘‘When I started to conceptualize my album I had a few end goals," explains Parasole. ‘‘I wanted to string my own style through Infrared Vision, so it would be familiar to the people who like my music. I also grabbed ideas outside of techno and house, because I didn't want to be influenced by anything new. I was listening to a lot of jazz, hip-hop, Nine Inch Nails and Prince for example.’’

According to the label, Parasole took his time to write, produce and record Infrared Vision, dividing the process into three steps: ‘‘I wrote the album in words, pinning down ideas and track concepts on a notepad. Subsequently, I transferred my ideas to my gear. Due to a heavy tour schedule. I sometimes brought gear with me on the road, to continue my sketch process on the hardware. I then recorded it at home and at the Butcha Sound Studios in New York. When the music was fully finished the album morphed into its final version.’’

Tracklisting

A1. Cold Steel

A2. Murky Waters

B1. Explode

B2. Momentum

C1. Infrared Vision

C2. Bizarre Part 2

D1. Spell On Me

D2. The Chant

D3. Zenith

00. So Alive (Digital Only)

Infrared Vision is scheduled for April 3 release, with snippets streamable below.