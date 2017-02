Arca has shared a video for a track from his forthcoming album.

The self-titled LP will be released by XL Recordings this April. Having already shared one of its cuts, "Piel," a few days ago, Venezuela-born, London-based artist Alejandro Ghersi (a.k.a. Arca) has now released a video for another album cut, "Anoche." Directed by long-time collaborator Jesse Kanda, it focuses on Ghersi dancing amongst corpses.

Watch the video for "Anoche" below.