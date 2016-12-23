Arca Signs to XL Recordings

Arca will release his third full-length album, Arca, on XL Recordings.
The record will be the Venezuela-born, London-based artist’s first on XL Recordings, and follows the release of his two previous albums: 2014’s Xen and 2015’s Mutant.
To mark the news, Arca today reveals the first track from the record: album opener "Piel". It is the first piece of Arca music to feature his singing voice, standing as a defiant, delicate statement of intent.
The album features artwork from long-time Arca visual collaborator Jesse Kanda and will be available on CD, gatefold single vinyl LP, and on all digital services.
Tracklisting
01. Piel
02. Anoche
03. Saunter
04. Urchin
05. Reverie
06. Castration
07. Sin Rumbo
08. Coraje
09. Whip
10. Desafío
11. Fugaces
12. Miel
13. Child
In advance of the album's April 7 release, "Piel" is streamable in full below.