Arca Signs to XL Recordings

Arca will release his third full-length album, Arca, on XL Recordings.

The record will be the Venezuela-born, London-based artist’s first on XL Recordings, and follows the release of his two previous albums: 2014’s Xen and 2015’s Mutant.

To mark the news, Arca today reveals the first track from the record: album opener "Piel". It is the first piece of Arca music to feature his singing voice, standing as a defiant, delicate statement of intent.

The album features artwork from long-time Arca visual collaborator Jesse Kanda and will be available on CD, gatefold single vinyl LP, and on all digital services.

Tracklisting

01. Piel

02. Anoche

03. Saunter

04. Urchin

05. Reverie

06. Castration

07. Sin Rumbo

08. Coraje

09. Whip

10. Desafío

11. Fugaces

12. Miel

13. Child

In advance of the album's April 7 release, "Piel" is streamable in full below.