Awanto 3 Returns to Dekmantel Records

Steven van Hulle (a.k.a. Awanto 3) will return to Dekmantel Records with his second full-length album, titled Gargamel.

The nine-track album follows on from several EPs on the Amsterdam-based imprint.

The Amsterdam DJ-producer kicks off his album with friend and co-producer Darling. "Azrael" builds over shuffling, infectious rhythms, a cluster of vocal stabs and heartfelt keys. "This Is When We Met," "Why Don’t You," and "Gargamelancholia" are—on the other hand—aggressive peak-time tracks embracing classic acid aesthetics, while "Positive Negative’ is a stretched-out house track incorporating the tussle of wonky boogie and tribal bumps.

Gargamel continuous with the low tempo track "Hooli Goose"; while "Happy Bird" is a tripped-out set of ambient and lo-fi themes, before Dexter appears for "Think," showing his skills with the 808.

Tracklisting

A1. Azrael (with Darling)

A2. Positive Negative

B1. This Is When We Met

B2. Hooli Goose

C1. Why Don't You

C2. Ride The Dragon

D1. Thick (with Dexter)

D2. Happy Bird

D3. Gargamelancholia

Gargamel is scheduled for April 11 release.