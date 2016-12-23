Ben Klock Announces PHOTON

Ben Klock's Klockworks label is set to launch a new event series, titled PHOTON.

For the past four years, Klockworks showcases have represented talent from the label’s roster while focusing on the vibrant visual display of Heleen Blanken. The PHOTOn concept now opens up to all friends and colleagues whose productions and DJ sets Klock admires, from upcoming artists to the legends of the industry.

The concept puts emphasis on the notion of a photon, to present a multi-sensory experience by placing attention on the marriage between sound, light, and architecture and how these elements combined influence our experience. The Printworks in London was chosen as the location for the launch as unique, vast, industrial spaces are a focal point for the play of light. As each venue selected for the series will embrace its own distinct features, the light show will differ in each setting.

Ben Klock, Marcel Dettmann, Planetary Assault Systems (Live), Ben Sims, Dax J, and Etapp Kyle will kick off the series on April 30 at Printworks in London. Subsequent dates will be announced soon.

A teaser for the series is streamable below, with tickets here.