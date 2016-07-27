Berghain to Open New Floor

Berlin club Berghain will open up a new floor in March, named Säule—meaning "pillar" in German.

The exact location of the floor remains undisclosed, though it is reported that the ground floor area underneath the Berghain has recently been closed for construction.

The new floor will open at 10pm on Thursday, March 23, with a bunch of experimental acts scheduled to perform over a two-part opening.

First up are Alessandro Adriani, Deena Abdelwahed, and Natalia Escobar, on March 24, before Dis Fig, Illum Sphere, and Laura Clock play from midnight on Friday, March 24.