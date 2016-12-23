Bodin Lines Up New Solo EP

Bodin has a new solo EP on the way.

The Traffic Records artist, who many will be familiar with for his work alongside Jacob Chenaux, will release first full solo EP on local Frankfurt label, GOSU (run by Manuel Schatz and Phil Evans). It is the imprint's fourth outing, with records from Thomas Rooge and Pastaga already out. The forthcoming three-track Octanowa EP promises a meeting between "heavyweight techno elements" and "spacey chords."

Octanowa will be released April 15. Stream snippets below.