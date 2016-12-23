Carl Craig Announces New Album Project, 'Versus'

Carl Craig soon will release his new album project Versus—the adaptation of Craig's techno tracks into powerful symphonic versions.

Versus originally premiered in 2008, with a unique live debut at La Cité de La Musique, Paris, where Carl Craig was joined by Les Siècles orchestra conducted by François-Xavier Roth, Moritz von Oswald, and Francesco Tristano, who arranged and orchestrated all the tracks. The performance, one of the first of its kind to combine electronic and classical composition, received five standing ovations and had over one- million views online of the original filmed recording.

Now, nine years later, Versus is realized into an album composition on May 5.

The first EP release from the album is the mythical 1994 techno classic "Sandstorms," originally released on the Just Another Day EP, with the title as a reference to the Gulf war raging at the time. A new 12", which is out March 17, features the studio version of the Versus orchestral adaptation, as well as an unreleased take of the original, both carefully crafted by Carl Craig himself, on blue-coloured vinyl. You can stream these now below. The album will then be released on May 5, with "Sandstorms" is streamable in full here.

Tracklisting:

01. Enter The Darkness

02. Darkness

03. Coding Sequence

04. Sandstorms

05. At Les

06. You're Our Best And Only Friend

07. Desire

08. Barcelona Trist

09. The Melody

10. Domina

11. Error In Replication

12. C-Beams Glitter

13. Technology

14. Coding Cycle

Carl Craig will also be taking Versus on the road for a string of festival performances, where he will be joined by five musicians on stage interpreting the music from the album on to a synthesizer wall.