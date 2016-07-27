Clark Returns to Warp

Clark is set to release his eighth album this year.
British musician Christopher Clark will return to Warp Records for his next LP—the imprint that he has put out every studio album of his since his 2001 debut full-length. The forthcoming Death Peak is made up of nine tracks and follows on from last year's The Last Panthers. The producer has revealed that vocals (which have rarely featured in his previous works) will be present throughout the album, describing the voice as "the most perfect synth."
Death Peak is due out April 7. Pre-order it here and stream "Peak Magnetic" in full below.
Tracklisting:
01. Spring But Dark
02. Butterfly Prowler
03. Peak Magnetic
04. Hoova
05. Slap Drones
06. Aftermath
07. Catastrophe Anthem
08. Living Fantasy
09. Un U.K.