Clone Reissues The Other People Place EP

Clone will reissue the Sunday Night Live At The Laptop Cafe EP.

The two-tracker, which is a split EP between the late James Stinson of Drexciya (as The Other People Place) and Sherard Ingram (as Mystic Tribe A.I.), originally came out on the Dutch imprint back in 2002. This year, it will be reissued as part of the Clone Aqualung series.

The news arrives soon after the repress of the other release by The Other People Place—the classic, much sought-after LP, Lifestyles of The Laptop Cafe, which is available to buy now from Warp Records.

Sunday Night Live At The Laptop Cafe will be available to purchase again in April. Listen to "Sorrow & A Cup Of Joe" in full below.

Tracklisting:

A. The Other People Place "Sorrow & A Cup Of Joe"

B. Mystic Tribe A.I. "Telepathic Seduction"