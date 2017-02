Berlin-Based label Meander will release a new Cristi Cons double pack this March.

The Perceptual EP will be the Romanian artist's third outing on the Berlin-based imprint, following on from 2014's Basorelief and last year's ∞ in collaboration with label head DeWalta.

Tracklisting:

01. Aural

02. Perceptual

03. Celestial

04. Mutual

Perceptual is scheduled for March 17 release, with snippets of all tracks streamable below.

For more information on Cristi Cons, read our feature here.