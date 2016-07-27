Cyclone Hosts Herodot, Akufen for Upcoming Parties

Rising underground promoter Cyclone has announced the details for its next two parties, set to take place this Friday, February 10 and the following Saturday, February 18.

Cyclone's organizers have gained considerable notoriety within the LA underground scene over the past year, utilizing a "micro-house" and minimal-focused booking policy to host artists from the likes of Rhadoo, Livio & Roby, Barac, and more at proper warehouse settings. This Friday, Cyclone has locked in two expert Romanian selectors for their Los Angeles debuts—Unanim Records boss Herodot and the SUNRISE-affiliated Gescu. Support will be provided by Cyclone resident and Lessizmore contributor Clovis. The party is set to last all night long at a TBA location, and will feature an open-bar for the entirety of the event. A limited number of pre-sale tickets remain; you can purchase them via XLR8R by going here.

On Saturday, February 18, Cyclone will return for another party in collaboration with techno promoter Nuit Blanche. Organizers have curated a superb lineup for the evening, with headlining performances from the legendary minimal pioneer Akufen (a.k.a. Horror, Inc.) and Perlon mainstay Sammy Dee. Both artists rarely perform in LA, so this one's not to be missed. For tickets and more info, click here.