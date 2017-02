Dan Ghenacia and Chris Carrier will release a new collaborative EP on Apollonia.

The Blue will be the fourth EP the Parisian pair this year, and it's in a similar vein with plenty of bounce, depth, and funk.

Tracklisting

A. The Blue Grass

B1. Kind of Blues

B2. Blue Stick

The Blue is scheduled for April 2 release.

