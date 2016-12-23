Dekmantel Reveals Lente Kabinet Lineup

Dekmantel has revealed the lineup for Lente Kabinet 2017.

Lente Kabinet is a one-day event put on by Dutch electronic music institution Dekmantel, which aims its focus "on an avant-garde music and arts program." For the sixth edition of the festival, organizers have booked in a lineup that includes The Black Madonna, Konstantin, Powell, Objekt, Palms Trax, Mr. Scruff and Matthew Herbert.

Lente Kabinet takes place at Het Twiske, Oostzaan, on May 27. For more information and the complete lineup, head to the Lente Kabinet site.