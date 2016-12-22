Denham Audio 'NPFO' (Rivet Remix)

Since their inception in 2015, Sheffield trio Denham Audio have already amassed releases on Circular Jaw, Tessier-Ashpool, GRNDWRK, Tumble Audio, Heretic, and Addison Groove’s new GROOVE imprint. Their latest, titled Leighton Buzzin, will land on Artifice on March 6 and continues their stellar run with two new originals and three remixes from Walton, Corticyte, and Rivet.

Both the originals feature the bass-heavy, breaks-led sound the trio have built their name on, with the remixes ranging from Walton and Corticyte's bass-heavy and slightly sinister reworks of the title track to Rivet's acid-drenched techno bomb.

Leighton Buzzin will be available as a limited-edition 12" and digitally on March 6 and can be pre-ordered at Artifice's Bandcamp page. In the meantime, you can the unreleased extended version of Rivet's remix of "NPFO" via WeTransfer below.

NPFO (Rivet Remix)