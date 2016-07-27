DGTL Barcelona Announces First Names

DGTL Barcelona will return to Parc del Fòrum on August 11 and 12 for its third edition.

Once again, there will be over 60 artists spread over four stages. The first announcements for this year are:

Solomun

Jeff Mills

Recondite [live]

Steffi b2b Prosumer.

DGTL Festival landed for the first time in Barcelona in 2015, after years of revolutionizing the Dutch electronic music scene. Its first edition gathered 20.000 people and 40 artists divided over three stages; while the second one, in 2016, drew 30.000 visitors in.

Just like previous editions, DGTL Barcelona 2017 will host an official after-party on both nights at Nitsa Club.

More information and tickets can be found here.