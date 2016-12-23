Diagonal Announces New $hit and $hine LP

On March 3, $hit and $hine will release Total Shit!.

Total Shit! will be $hit and $hine's second full-length album on Powell's Diagonal Records, following on from the killer 2014 double-pack LP, Powder Horn, and five other LPs on Editions Mego, Gangsigns, Rocket Recordings, Riot Season, and Astral Spirits. Like those albums preceding it—and most of $hit and $hine's output for that matter—Total Shit! is a mutating and hard-to-categorize tracks that touch on everything from noise rock to electro, techno, and post-punk.

To announce the album, $hit and $hine and Diagonal launched the totalshit.global website, where you can pre-order the album ahead of next month's release.