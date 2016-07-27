Discobar Welcomes Darren Allen

Darren Allen will join the Discobar family with a two-part release, titled Triamazikamno.

Discobar is the record label founded by French artists Guillaume Taillieu and Lamache, and boasts a small but impressive discography that includes Zendid, Alex & Digby, and more.

Scheduled for March 13 release, part one of the releases contains four "abstract grooves disrupted by distinctive sound interventions," according to the label.

Tracklisting

A1. Initiation (Break It's Broke It Remix)

A2. Manitou

B1. Obyvatel

B2. Molecular

Triamazikamno—Part 1 is scheduled for March 13 release, with snippets streamable below.