Dixon & Kornél Kovács Remix Auntie Flo

An album of Auntie Flo remixes is on the way.

Brian d'Souza's Theory Of Flo was released in its original format back in 2015 on Huntleys & Palmers. This year, the Glasgow-based label, which is celebrating a decade in business, will team up with Highlife to put out an LP of remixes of cuts from the album.

Theory Of Flo Remixed features Dixon's Beat Edit of "Waiting For A (Woman) (The Revenge Rework)," which dropped on Philomena recently. Also on remix duties are Mark E, Kornél Kovács and Throwing Shade, amongst others. The news follows on from the recent release of The Soniferous Garden by Auntie Flo.

Theory Of Flo Remixed will be released March 10. Pre-order it at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

01. Su La (Auntie Flo In Love Version) (feat. Shingai)

02. Cape Malay Prayer (Mehmet Aslan Remix)

03. So In Love (Kornél Kovács Remix)

04. Dreamer (Throwing Shade Remix)

05. Waiting For A (Woman) (The Revenge Rework / Dixon Beat Edit) (feat. Anbuley)

06. Dance Ritual I (Lipelis Dream Dance Mix) (feat. Anbuley)

07. Dance Ritual II (Africaine 808 Remix) (feat. Anbuley)

08. Hewal3 (CAIN Remix) (feat. Anbuley)

09. Mandla In Space (Mark E Remix) (feat. Anbuley)

10. For Mihaly (Live version) (feat. Laurie Pitt)

11. For Mihaly (Strings Version) (feat. Poppy Ackroyd)