As previously announced, !K7 will soon release three DJ Koze remixes of Michael Mayer and Joe Goddard's "For You"—a track taken from Mayer's 2016 album, &;.

Ahead of the February 24 release date, the DJ Koze's Mbira remix is available to stream below.

Tracklisting:

01. For You (DJ Koze Club Mix)

02. For You (DJ Koze Club Instrumental)

03. For You (DJ Koze Mbira Mix)

04. For You (DJ Koze Mbira Instrumental Mix)

