DJ Nobu and Wata Igarashi Appear on Bassiani Compilation

DJ Nobu and Wata Igarashi feature on the upcoming EP of the Bassiani label—an offshoot of the club of the same name.

Various Artists Vol. 3 is the Georgian label's third release, following on from parts one and two that included names like Vril and Abdulla Rashim, alongside some local producers. This third installment, however, features only Japanese producers.

Tracklisting

A1 Wata Igarashi "Stratosphere"

A2 Takaaki Itoh "Monobehaviour"

B1 Iori "Mist"

B2 DJ Nobu "UFO"

Various Artists Vol. 3 is scheduled for March 11 release, with snippets streamable below.