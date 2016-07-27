D’Julz Celebrates 20 Years of 'Bass Culture'

Julien Veniel (a.k.a D’Julz) will soon proudly celebrate 20 years of his Bass Culture residency at Rex Club, Paris by inviting five special guests to join him over six parties.

Veniel created Bass Culture in 1997 out of his frustration with the Paris scene. The commercial side of French touch was taking over the city's clubs and he was "missing the darker and dubbier side of house, acid house, and deeper techno." Intent on bringing variety and depth back to Paris’ nightlife, he invited the raw and original sounds of artists who had caught his attention on his travels to play with him at Bass Culture. Terry Francis, Kenny Hawkes, Doc Martin, and Josh Wink all became staple guests at the night for the first 10 years of the parties existence.

20 years on and Bass Culture is still standing strong. More recent guests like Mr G, Sonja Moonear, Carl Craig, Daniel Bell, Octave One, Praslea, Ryan Elliot, Seth Troxler.

D'Julz with:

(In alphabetical order)

Derrick May

Dyed Soundorom

Lil Louis

Seth Troxler

More TBA

Opening Event Rex Club, Paris

Saturday, February 18.

D'Julz; Dyed Soundorom