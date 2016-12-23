Download a New Mix from Horse Meat Disco

With an appearance at San Diego's CRSSD looming, Horse Meat Disco have shared a storming mix of typically feel-good disco tunes—downloadable via WeTransfer below.

Taking place on March 4 at the beautiful Waterfront Park, San Diego, CRSSD will host a massive lineup that includes, among many others, Cassy, Heidi, Jackmaster, HVOB, Âme, Midland, Josh Wink, Damian Lazarus, Rodhad, 2manydjs, and Recondite.

You can pick up tickets to CRSSD here, with the mix and tracklisting available below.

Andy Gibb ‘Shadow Dancing’

Roy Ayres ‘Love will bring us back together’

Lightning Head - 'Me and My Princess' (inst)

Space ‘Mixed Up’

Universal Energy ‘Disco Energy’

Ray Parker Jr - Jack and Jill (Back Up The Hill) 1982 version

Lisa King - Magic (Hanners Ruff Edit)

UDM ‘To Please You’

Eruption ‘Be Yourself (Hanners Ruff Edit)

Mothers Finest 'Disco Dis Way’ (edit)

Smokey ‘DTNA’