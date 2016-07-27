Erased Tapes Celebrates 10 Years with New Free Compilation

On February 5, the Erased Tapes label reopened the doors to a new East London home to mark its 10th anniversary. In addition to this is the launch of a new website and a number of new festival showcases and other events to be revealed throughout the year.

Coinciding with these celebrations is a new free compilation entitled Erased Tapes Collection VIII, which features exclusive tracks from Rival Consoles, Ben Lukas Boysen, Douglas Dare, and more. The compilation is streamable in full below and downloadable here.

“I simply want to tell a story, whether that’s by compiling this annual collection of songs that connects the dots between all these works of music we had the honor of releasing over the years or curating a label in general. It helps me reminisce and revisit the moments that brought us all closer together, that make us human. With each year the picture becomes clearer and the message less reliant on words. I hope that this music helps the listener as much as it helps me to keep imagining, keep focusing, keep awake in a time when silence and peace are so hard to come by. May our new space provide a haven, reflecting these values we share and allowing people to find a moment to slow down in this fast-paced world we live in.” – Robert Raths, label founder.

The new website officially launches on Saturday, February 11, when the label also opens the doors of the Erased Tapes Sound Gallery to the public at 12 noon GMT at 174 Victoria Park Road, E9.