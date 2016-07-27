Felix K Lines Up New Ambient Album

Felix K will release a new ambient album later this month.

The electronic artist's forthcoming full-length, Die Kunst zu verschwinden (or "the art of disappearing"), will drop on Hidden Hawaii, the Berlin-based imprint that he co-owns. The LP is a four-tracker, spread across four sides of transparent vinyl, focussing on ambient and drone soundscapes (made with both field recordings and synths). It follows hot on the heels of his collaborative album with DB1 as Elemnt, which hit stores earlier this year.

Die Kunst zu verschwinden will be available to purchase from Hard Wax at some point in March.

Tracklisting:

A. Das Leben

B. Die Illusion

C. Das Geheimnis

D. Der Traum