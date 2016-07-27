Four Tet and Prins Thomas Remix Todd Terje

Todd Terje's Olsen Records will release an EP of remixes by Four Tet and Prins Thomas.

The forthcoming two-tracker arrives in atypical circumstances, which the label describes as "bucking trends and shucking conventions." The reworked track, "Jungelknugen," is currently unreleased, but set to drop on a new album by Terje (his third full-length, following last year's outing with live band The Olsens).

First up on remix duties is Four Tet, who, judging by the snippets, offers a synth and piano heavy house rework. Prins Thomas takes over on the flip, with his fourth remix of fellow Norwegian producer Terje to date.

Jungelknugen (Four Tet & Prins Thomas Remixes) is due out February 24. Pre-order it and stream snippets over at Juno.