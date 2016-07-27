Fred P Resumes Captain P Alias for New Album

Fred Peterkin (a.k.a. Fred P) will release his second album as Captain P on his Soul People Music imprint in March—his seventh studio album in total.
According to the press release, Escapism "draws on many themes and inspirations from Peterkin's life as a touring artist and citizen of the world."
Imbuing his trademark deepness with moments of sound collage drawn from field recordings while on the road, Escapism is said to be one of Peterkin's "most personal and stylistically varied records in his discography."
An accompanying short film, also titled "Escapism," which will provide further context to the project's themes, will debut upon the album's release.
Tracklisting:
A1. Entry Point
A2. These Times ft. Lady Blacktronika
A3. NYC
B1. All I Want To Say
B2. Get Ready
C1. Way Of The Vibe
C2. Social Media
D1. Light Up
D2. 21 Century Artist
D3. Escapism
D4. To Be Continued
The Incredible Adventures Of Captain P: Escapism is scheduled for March 31 release, with clips streamable below.