Fred P Resumes Captain P Alias for New Album

Fred Peterkin (a.k.a. Fred P) will release his second album as Captain P on his Soul People Music imprint in March—his seventh studio album in total.

According to the press release, Escapism "draws on many themes and inspirations from Peterkin's life as a touring artist and citizen of the world."

Imbuing his trademark deepness with moments of sound collage drawn from field recordings while on the road, Escapism is said to be one of Peterkin's "most personal and stylistically varied records in his discography."

An accompanying short film, also titled "Escapism," which will provide further context to the project's themes, will debut upon the album's release.

Tracklisting:

A1. Entry Point

A2. These Times ft. Lady Blacktronika

A3. NYC

B1. All I Want To Say

B2. Get Ready

C1. Way Of The Vibe

C2. Social Media

D1. Light Up

D2. 21 Century Artist

D3. Escapism

D4. To Be Continued

The Incredible Adventures Of Captain P: Escapism is scheduled for March 31 release, with clips streamable below.