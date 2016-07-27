Fred P's Boards Imprint Delivers Niro

Fred P’s Boards imprint will soon deliver The P Connection, a three-track EP from Italian producer and DJ, Niro.

Niro has been steadily carving out his own brand of raw and energetic house music over the past few years with releases for Kimochi Sound and his own Unclear imprint that was birthed out of the revered Klang Club where he hosts events. He also recently launched his very own Lobster Theremin-distributed PADS imprint.

He now joins Fred P's (aka Black Jazz Consortium) Boards label with a three-tracker described by the label as "exciting and forward thinking material."

Tracklisting

01. Fill The Colors With Soen

02. Train Of Vicissitudes

03 Reminiscence

The P Connection is out on Boards March 13.