Gaiser Returns to Minus

Gaiser is soon to release his first LP since 2014.

Minimal techno producer Jon Gaiser returns to Richie Hawtin's M_nus imprint for his fourth studio full-length, over two years since his last LP, False Light (which was released under his Void alias). The Detroit native's forthcoming release is expected to continue with the dark, throbbing sound that he is famed for. Ahead of the album's April release date, lead single "On The Way" will be available to purchase, featuring a Dubfire remix.

III will be released April 7. Stream Gaiser's last album, False Light, in full below for a taste of what to expect.

Tracklisting:

01. Wirelife

02. Stringtest

03. Facefall

04. Doorway

05. Rubdown

06. Out Too

07. How’s That

08. For Balance

09. On The Way