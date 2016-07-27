Goldie Announces New Album

Goldie is set to release his first LP since 2008.

British drum and bass legend Clifford Joseph Price has announced that he will be putting out a new 16-track album this year as Goldie. Set to drop on his own Metalheadz (the label he founded with Kemistry & Storm), The Journey Man follows on from his 2008 full-length Sine Tempus.

According to a Facebook post that Goldie made earlier today, The Journey Man's concept "came together over a five year period, with a further two years mapping it out on various drawings." The LP was eventually recorded over a three month period he spent in Asia last summer.

The album is available to pre-order now. Every purchase includes immediate receipt of lead single "I Adore You."

The Journey Man is scheduled for release on June 16. Stream lead single 'I Adore You' in full below.

Tracklisting:

01. Horizons

02. Prism

03. Mountains

04. Castaway

05. The Mirrored River

06. I Adore You (Goldie vs. Ulterior Motive)

07. I Think of You

08. Truth (feat. Jose James)

09. Redemption

10. Tu Viens Avec Moi?

11. The Ballad Celeste

12. This Is Not A Love Song

13. The River Mirrored

14. Triangle

15. Tomorrow's Not Today

16. Run Run Run