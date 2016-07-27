Hear a New Funk-Filled Cut from Australian Five-Piece The Possé

The Possé are an Australian five-piece run by Andrew Elston and Ross Ferraro that has expanded and retracted with different combinations of musicians including Jarrol Renaud, Michael Di Francesco (Touch Sensitive / Van She), NZ jazz-keys prodigy Andrew Bruce, and Harry Sutherland.

After a year of relentless studio time and a string of sold-out shows, the five-piece have refined their sound and influences into an incredible, funked-out live show and production team with their own modern take on boogie, Philly soul, and NY disco.

In March, The Possé will release Our Thing, a smooth-as-silk four-tracker on Astral People sub-label Plastic World. To get you in the mood ahead of the release, the band have offered up a full stream of "No Burrito," a track with deep disco ties, as the band explains:

"The track began life as more of a spaced-out, italo Rhodes number, but after Mike DiFrancesco came over and smashed a bassline out we knew where we had to take it!

I guess you could say it's a bit of an homage to the sound and style of Gino Soccio and Cerrone (and many others)—late 70's disco is a definite inspiration here."

You can stream "No Burrito" in full via the player below, with Our Thing available for pre-order over at Plastic World.