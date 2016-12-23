Hear a New Track from Moscoman

Last month, Moscoman announced the launch of his new, vinyl-only label, Treisar with the Judah's Lion EP. The label is set to release an EP every month, with February's release, Snake & Pygmy, arriving on February 27.

Snake & Pygmy, the second of twelve releases, features a hypnotic and uplifting a-side, "Snake In A Hat," and two b-side cuts, a darker, slowed-down track in "Pirate Of The Lost Ark" and the dreamy closing track, "Forget The Rest."

Alongside the release, Moscoman has announced a string of tour dates that kick off on March 17 in St-Martin at SXM Festival—you can grab tickets for SXM here. Ahead of the release and tour, you can stream the mesmerizing "Snake In a Hat" in full via the player below.

March 17 St-Martin, SX @ SXM Festival

March 18 Miami, FL @ Electric Pickle

March 24 Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time

March 25 Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room

March 26 Toronto, ON @ Secret Location

March 29 Guadalajara, MX @ Kin Kin

March 30 Mexico, MX @ TBA

March 31 Los Angeles, CA @ ESP Institute Happening No 6

April 1 San Francisco, CA @ Monarch

April 2 Palm Springs, CA @ ESP Institute Legitimate Lounge (Ace Hotel)