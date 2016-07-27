Hear a New Track from Patrick Siech

Parabel is a Stockholm-based booking agency and label with a roster of artists that includes, among others, Joel Mull, The Persuader, Nima Khak, Exos, Inter Gritty, and Patrick Siech.

Parabel's label arm kicked off in 2015 with Siech's Viadukt EP and has kept a steady release rate since with six releases now in its catalog. For its seventh release, Parabel once again turns to Siech for Eter, a deep and trippy four-track EP. The tracks are moody and musically rich, techno weapons that sit at the darker end of the spectrum.

Eter is set to drop on February 14 and can be pre-ordered over at Decks, with the EP's confounding title track streaming in full via the player below.