Heisenberg Readies Compilation

After a breakthrough 2016, Heisenberg's first release of 2017 will come in the form of a three-track V/A compilation.

A1 comes from the rising German artist Reyam; while A2 comes from Adjustment Bureau, who have already released on Pleasure Zone, Hypertone, Body Parts, and more. The full B-Side comes from Jamahr & Riciar Ghir.

Tracklisting:

A1. Reyam "Cosmic Slop"

A2. Adjustment Bureau "Head Roach"

B1. Jamahr & Riciar Ghir "Indisponente"

HSBRGV006 is scheduled for March 7 vinyl release, with snippets streamable below.