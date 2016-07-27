Hessle Audio Goes on Tour

Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, and Pangaea will soon hit the road to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Hessle Audio—the label they founded in 2007.

Over the past decade, Hessle Audio has become one of the UK's best-known outlets for modern electronic music, with a sound that blends bass music with various forms of house and techno.

To mark the milestone, the three founding DJs will tour together for the first time since 2013, playing a series of the extended b2b sets at festivals like Freerotation and Dekmantel, and also in club venues across Europe, North America, and Asia.

The dates are as follows:

March 2: Ramsgate Music Hall, South + East, Ramsgate

March 17: 89, Krakow, Poland

March 18: OHM, Berlin

March 19: Goldener Salon, Hamburg

March 24: Bassiani Warehouse, Georgia

April 8: Concrete, Paris

April 9: Dude Club, Milan

April 28: West Indian Centre, Leeds

May 3: Rainbow Disco Club, Tokyo

May 11: Newspeak, Montreal

May 12: Sublimate, Brooklyn, New York

May 17: Together Festival, Boston

May 19: TBA, TBA

May 20: Public Works, San Francisco

May 21: Brighter Days, Vancouver

July 1: Into the Valley Festival, Rummu

July 7: Freerotation, Hay-on-Wye

July 22: Robert Jonson, Frankfurt

August 31: Dimensions Festival, Pula