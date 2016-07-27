Hessle Audio Goes on Tour

Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, and Pangaea will soon hit the road to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Hessle Audio—the label they founded in 2007.
Over the past decade, Hessle Audio has become one of the UK's best-known outlets for modern electronic music, with a sound that blends bass music with various forms of house and techno.
To mark the milestone, the three founding DJs will tour together for the first time since 2013, playing a series of the extended b2b sets at festivals like Freerotation and Dekmantel, and also in club venues across Europe, North America, and Asia.
The dates are as follows:
March 2: Ramsgate Music Hall, South + East, Ramsgate
March 17: 89, Krakow, Poland
March 18: OHM, Berlin
March 19: Goldener Salon, Hamburg
March 24: Bassiani Warehouse, Georgia
April 8: Concrete, Paris
April 9: Dude Club, Milan
April 28: West Indian Centre, Leeds
May 3: Rainbow Disco Club, Tokyo
May 11: Newspeak, Montreal
May 12: Sublimate, Brooklyn, New York
May 17: Together Festival, Boston
May 19: TBA, TBA
May 20: Public Works, San Francisco
May 21: Brighter Days, Vancouver
July 1: Into the Valley Festival, Rummu
July 7: Freerotation, Hay-on-Wye
July 22: Robert Jonson, Frankfurt
August 31: Dimensions Festival, Pula