Houghton Festival Expands Lineup

Houghton Festival has added a second wave of artists to its lineup.

The British three-dayer is a joint project by the team behind Gottwood and fabric resident Craig Richards, who has curated the event and personally invited each of the scheduled artists. The festival's bill has now been substantially expanded, this time with a focus on live performance: legendary afrobeat drummer Tony Allen will put on a special tribute to the renowned jazz drummer Art Blakey, alongside the likes of Hercules & Love Affair, Yussef Kamaal, Radioactive Man, and Cobblestone Jazz.

Also confirmed are Romanian minimal selectors Raresh and Rhadoo, as well as Margaret Dygas, Ben UFO, Cassy, Gerd Janson, and Joy Orbison amongst others, who join the likes of Ricardo Villalobos, Seth Troxler and Nicolas Lutz. Check out the flyer below for full details of the new announcement.

Houghton Festival will take place at Houghton Hall, Norfolk, on August 11 - 13. For more information and tickets, head to the festival's site.