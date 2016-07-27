Into the Valley and Into the Factory Add More Names

Into the Valley and Into the Factory have both announced a number of new names for their upcoming editions as the lineups continue to shape up.

Into the Valley—now held in the sunken former quarry and abandoned prison of Rummu in Estonia, just outside Tallinn—has announced Studio Barnhus capo Axel Boman, Craig Richards, and also Dyed Soundorom and Fernando Costantini. Function also joins the bill, alongside Jennifer Cardini, and Honey Dijon.

Across the Baltic, in Sweden, Into the Factory brings Marcel Dettmann and a rare back-to-back between Ata and Roman Flügel. Genius of Time will be back, and so will Abdulla Rashim. There will also be tINI, as well as Steffi and The Field, who join Gander/Örnell in this fifth batch of artists that have been announced.

The current lineups are available below, with more to be announced soon.

Into The Valley (Rummu, Estonia)

June 29 to July 1

Andrey Zots

Anna Hanna

Answer Code Request

Anthea

Axel Boman

Bella Sarris

Black Madonna

Cassy

Cobblestone Jazz (live)

Craig Richards

Dixon

Dyed Soundorom

Ellen Vene

Fernando Costantini

Function

Helena Hauff

Honey Dijon

Hunee

Janina

Jeff Mills

Jennifer Cardini

KASK

Kerri Chandler

Kim Ann Foxman

Kink featuring Rachel Row (live)

Marcel Dettmann

Midland

Nastia

Olga Korol

Praslesh

Rebolledo

Recondite (live)

Regis

Renaat R & S

Rhadoo

Ricardo Villalobos

Sassy J

Stockholm Murder Girls

Vlada

Into The Factory (Nynäshamn, Sweden)

August 10 to 12

Abdulla Rashim

Adam Beyer

Andrew Weatherall

Ata b2b Roman Flügel

Barac

Bicep (live)

Cari Lekebusch & Joel Mull (B2B)

Daniel Avery

Dasha Rush

Dax J

DVS1

Fabio & Stef

Gander/Örnell

Genius Of Time

Headless Horseman (live)

Ion Ludwig (live)

Johanna Schneider

Juan Atkins

Julia Govor

Karenn (live)

La Fleur

Magda

Marcel Dettmann

Mathew Jonson (live)

Moodymann

Mr Fingers (a.k.a Larry Heard) (live)

Nastia

Rodhåd

Sebastian Mullaert (live)

Shanti Celeste

SHXCXCHCXSH (live)

Skatebård

Sonja Moonear

Steffi

Studio Barnhus

The Field

Tijana T

Tini

Veronica Vasicka

Vril (live)

Into The Valley will take place June 29 to July 1, followed by Into The Factory on August 10 to 12. For more information and tickets, head to the Music Goes Further site.