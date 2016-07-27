Into the Valley and Into the Factory Add More Names

Into the Valley and Into the Factory have both announced a number of new names for their upcoming editions as the lineups continue to shape up.
Into the Valley—now held in the sunken former quarry and abandoned prison of Rummu in Estonia, just outside Tallinn—has announced Studio Barnhus capo Axel Boman, Craig Richards, and also Dyed Soundorom and Fernando Costantini. Function also joins the bill, alongside Jennifer Cardini, and Honey Dijon.
Across the Baltic, in Sweden, Into the Factory brings Marcel Dettmann and a rare back-to-back between Ata and Roman Flügel. Genius of Time will be back, and so will Abdulla Rashim. There will also be tINI, as well as Steffi and The Field, who join Gander/Örnell in this fifth batch of artists that have been announced.
The current lineups are available below, with more to be announced soon.
Into The Valley (Rummu, Estonia)
June 29 to July 1
Andrey Zots
Anna Hanna
Answer Code Request
Anthea
Axel Boman
Bella Sarris
Black Madonna
Cassy
Cobblestone Jazz (live)
Craig Richards
Dixon
Dyed Soundorom
Ellen Vene
Fernando Costantini
Function
Helena Hauff
Honey Dijon
Hunee
Janina
Jeff Mills
Jennifer Cardini
KASK
Kerri Chandler
Kim Ann Foxman
Kink featuring Rachel Row (live)
Marcel Dettmann
Midland
Nastia
Olga Korol
Praslesh
Rebolledo
Recondite (live)
Regis
Renaat R & S
Rhadoo
Ricardo Villalobos
Sassy J
Stockholm Murder Girls
Vlada
Into The Factory (Nynäshamn, Sweden)
August 10 to 12
Abdulla Rashim
Adam Beyer
Andrew Weatherall
Ata b2b Roman Flügel
Barac
Bicep (live)
Cari Lekebusch & Joel Mull (B2B)
Daniel Avery
Dasha Rush
Dax J
DVS1
Fabio & Stef
Gander/Örnell
Genius Of Time
Headless Horseman (live)
Ion Ludwig (live)
Johanna Schneider
Juan Atkins
Julia Govor
Karenn (live)
La Fleur
Magda
Marcel Dettmann
Mathew Jonson (live)
Moodymann
Mr Fingers (a.k.a Larry Heard) (live)
Nastia
Rodhåd
Sebastian Mullaert (live)
Shanti Celeste
SHXCXCHCXSH (live)
Skatebård
Sonja Moonear
Steffi
Studio Barnhus
The Field
Tijana T
Tini
Veronica Vasicka
Vril (live)
Into The Valley will take place June 29 to July 1, followed by Into The Factory on August 10 to 12. For more information and tickets, head to the Music Goes Further site.