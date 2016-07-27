Jeff Mills Details Next Album

Jeff Mills has shared details of his next full-length.

Earlier this year, the techno veteran announced that he would be releasing an "electronic/classical" album this year, as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for his own Axis Records.

Mills has now revealed more details of the forthcoming Planets LP. The album will be released as a nine-tracker on CD, as well as on blu-ray, which the label explains will be "an 18-piece suite that explores the nine planets, including the portions of space in between the planets, the nine regions Mills calls Loop Transits."

The release will follow on from the recent A Trip To The Moon—Mills's newly recorded soundtrack to the classic French film. Buy it now at the Axis store.

Planets will be available to purchase on March 24. Watch a teaser video for "Saturn" below.

Tracklisting:

01. Mercury

02. Venus

03. Earth

04. Mars

05. Jupiter

06. Saturn

07. Uranus

08. Neptune

09. Pluto